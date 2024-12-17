Atlanta Falcons have no choice but to end Younghoe Koo's season

It is no longer surprising when Younghoe Koo misses a kick or the Falcons opt not to attempt a long field goal. Whether it is an injury or a case of another kicker gone sideways it is clear you cannot rely on the Atlanta kicker. That was on complete display on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. Koo finished the night 2/3 in what was a very underwhelming night for Koo and Atlanta's offensive attack.

Twice the Falcons were in field goal range and the Falcons opted for short punts. However, the Falcons weren't content just trotting out the punter opting to fake a field goal and attempting to use Younghoe Koo to draw the defense to jump. Raheem Morris and the Falcons have zero faith in Koo's range of reliability.

If the Falcons aren't going to give Koo chances it is time to make a change

We know the Younghoe Koo has the range we watched the kicker hit a career-high in a game-winning kick to beat New Orleans. The 58-yarder was impressive and a career-defining moment for one of the best kickers in franchise history. With that said, it is a league focused on what you've done lately and it is clear the Falcons don't trust their kicker.

If this is due to injury Atlanta needs to put Koo on IR and bring in someone, they are willing to give chances. To not even be willing to attempt a long kick in a close game is a problem while you're attempting to win out in hopes of salvaging a playoff spot.

Add in a quarterback you don't fully trust to run the football and there isn't any excuse to continue to keep Koo active. Either live and die with his ability to make deep kicks and be willing to cut the veteran and move on or buy yourself time by moving him to IR and giving someone else a chance.

With the season on the line, the Falcons punting the ball and faking a field goal attempt was fitting. A team that lacks any answers or accountability continues to find ways to frustrate its fans. Younghoe Koo has had a great career, however, his recent track record tells you it is time to make a change. Whether that is allowing him to determine his own fate or ending his season due to injury is in question. What isn't is the fact the Falcons must make a change at the position.