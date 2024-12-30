Atlanta Falcons head coach lays blame on Michael Penix Jr. for late mistakes

Atlanta Falcons fans aren't going to love Raheem Morris defending his lack of timeout usage. The head coach failed not once but twice at the end of each half to save valuable seconds to give his team a chance to score. The first time it didn't cost the Falcons completely with Riley Patterson hitting a field goal to give the Falcons a 17-7 lead. However, there was more than enough time to attempt for a touchdown if Morris didn't keep his timeouts in his pocket.

Failing to learn from his mistake Morris did the exact same thing with the game on the line at the end of the fourth quarter. Penix was driving and the Falcons hit a play only to watch valuable time tick off the clock with no sign of a timeout. When asked about failing to call the timeout Morris had the following to offer:

#Falcons HC Raheem Morris on the decision not to call a timeout late in the 4th: “Probably could have. I thought we could get to the line of scrimmage with our operation a little faster.” — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 30, 2024

Michael Penix Jr. is making his second start in this league with the game on the line on Sunday Night Football. The quarterback just converted two fourth-and-longs to keep the game alive forcing the tie. While Morris did have nice things to say about his quarterback to make any suggestion that this mistake is on Penix is out of bounds.

Not only should Morris have been prepared for this situation with a rookie quarterback, it is on Morris the rookie doesn't have more experience. The head coach stayed with Kirk Cousins until the season was lost and Tampa had taken the NFC South lead. If Penix had started for the full season or even a handful of games perhaps this comment is warranted.

Blame deflecting to a quarterback who gave you a chance to save the season and should have been propped up is out of bounds. You're a veteran coach in this league and have spent time around a myriad of great offensive minds. It isn't difficult to see the Falcons needed to call a timeout in either situation.

Failing to learn from it the first time puts your job and situational awareness late in games into question. Penix was far from perfect and often looked the part of an inexperienced rookie quarterback. Clock management or getting a snap off sooner, however, was not a part of this. That mistake is completely on the head coach and any suggestion or comment otherwise is misleading.