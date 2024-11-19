Atlanta Falcons head coach offers little solace after debacle in Denver
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was predictably solemn in this week's postgame presser. After the absolute beating the Falcons took any other tone or response would have been ill-advised for the head coach. What the presser once again showed is a lack of fire from a team that simply hasn't been able to live up to their own hype.
Whether it was Week 1 or when the Falcons hosted Seattle the one reliable aspect of this team is when things are rolling their way a letdown is on the way. The loss against New Orleans and Denver both were far too predictable for a franchise that cannot get out of their own way. There simply is no explanation for why this team can beat the Eagles or go toe-to-toe with the Chiefs while being run off the field by the Seahawks and Broncos.
The Falcons have been sent into their bye week searching for answers
The tenor of both interviews with Kirk Cousins and Raheem Morris had a throwback feel to the days of Dan Quinn and Matt Ryan. Two stoic and quiet leaders when it seems the Falcons need a fire lit under them unable to execute the simplest aspects of the team's playbook on either side of the ball.
It is unquestionably going to be a long two weeks for Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons. Something that could have easily been avoided if only they had beaten the New Orleans Saints a week ago when their rival was giving them every chance to take control of the season. This appears to have all the making of a brutal turn to what had been a good season.
The Chargers and Vikings both await the Falcons on the other side of the bye. Both are teams fighting for playoff spots with tough hills to climb within their own division. Atlanta is likely to be an underdog and will get both team's best shot. Atlanta has a week to find better answers and reassurance that weren't on the field Sunday or in less than reassuring postgame pressers.