Atlanta Falcons head coach points out the obvious for struggling Kyle Pitts
By Nick Halden
While former Atlanta Falcons tight-end and offseason cut Jonnu Smith is having a resurgence in Miami frustrations continue for Kyle Pitts. To say Kyle Pitts has been a draft bust wouldn't be fair based on his rookie season. However, to say he has been inconsistent, and a major disappointment is more than fair.
This theme continued in Atlanta's 17-13 loss to the Chargers with Pitts failing to make an impact. In Atlanta's postgame presser, Raheem Morris the coach was asked about about Kyle's lack of impact. The answer is going to catch eyes based on Morris pointing out the obvious and backtracking a bit. First Morris points out that when you have a myriad of targets as Atlanta does days like these are bound to happen. This is followed up by:
"Whether that it is us getting it to him or him doing a better job, we'll figure those things out as we go"
The head coach hints at what every Atlanta Falcons fan knows about the tight-end there simply isn't a reliable and consistent effort. Whether it is blocking or in the passing game there is an argument the Falcons would have been better off making a change at the position. Kirk Cousins hasn't unlocked Pitts as expected with the tight-end continuing to take a step back.
Consistently there are games when Pitts simply doesn't appear to be on the field. In games that are tight or when Cousins is looking for someone to make a play it is almost never going to be Kyle Pitts. It is less surprising to see Atlanta's backup running back Tyler Allgeier or third receiver Ray-Ray McCloud making plays.
It is clear that Kyle Pitts is yet again failing to live up to expectations. There is no longer a defense of the effort or way that Pitts plays. For such a giant target the tight-end plays as small as any pass catcher Atlanta fans have watched for the last decade. It is yet another frustrating season and only adds to Atlanta's long list of issues in their latest three-game losing streak.