Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris deserves credit for offseason revelation

The Atlanta Falcons never hinted at making front-office or coaching changes this offseason. The only alterations that have been made are a change at defensive coordinator. Jimmy Lake was fired and the team hired former Atlanta DC and Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich. This hiring in itself could catch some heat considering the results the last time the coaching duo was together.

However, you have to give Raheem Morris credit for seeing his mistake and being willing to quickly pivot to an established defensive coach. Even if it wasn't the best possible hire, it is an upgrade and speaks to a coach that is learning from his mistakes. Furthering this is this week's news the head coach will look at his clock management this offseason.

Raheem Morris is actively looking to improve and eliminate the holes in his coaching style

Atlanta fans should only praise Morris for being willing to look in the mirror and admit his mistakes. The head coach isn't running from his mistakes or looking to deflect from the need to improve. If the Falcons were never going to consider making a change this is the best fans could hope for. It leaves reason to hope with a capable quarterback Morris can still lead this team to the playoffs.

Zac Robinson's offense has elite potential leaving the Falcons needing very little from Morris to have a chance to return to the playoffs. Morris simply needs to be better at managing his timeouts and put together a consistently capable defense. Everything we've heard about Morris this offseason points to the head coach having this realization as well.

It is clear players and coaches have a lot of respect for Morris. The head coach is an established leader who simply has fumbled in situational coaching. If this can be fixed and Michael Penix Jr. is who he appears to be this will be the final year Atlanta misses the playoffs in the near future.