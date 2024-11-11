Atlanta Falcons head coach reacts to Younghoe Koo's miserable day
By Nick Halden
Raheem Morris remained upbeat and accountable for Atlanta's rough loss on the road in New Orleans. The head coach pointed out the chances the team had to win and the belief he has not only in his offense but in kicker Younghoe Koo. Morris was quick to point out that Koo was one of the best kickers in the game today defending it simply as a bad day. Considering where we are in the season and Koo's history this isn't the worst approach.
It isn't as if there is a line of reliable kickers sitting in free agency waiting to be signed. Not only that but Koo cannot be cut without bringing on a dead cap penalty. Add in the fact before this last six game stretch the kicker was one of the most reliable in league history the coach defending his veteran is understood and well-informed. However, that doesn't change the fact it is panic time for Atlanta's special teams unit.
Atlanta's kicker set a new career-high with three missed kicks costing the Falcons an obvious win
This is the message you want to hear from Raheem Morris the coach having his player's back and defending an accomplished kicker. This is completely true and yet it does nothing to wipe away the concern the Falcons should have for the historically reliable Koo. Missing three kicks in the same game with the struggles dating back weeks there is more than enough reason to worry.
Koo has now missed five of his last seven kicks dating back to the loss to Seattle. Atlanta needs to find a sense of urgency and understand games like this cannot be given away. New Orleans was reeling going 0-7 since their hot start to the season. For a team battling for a playoff spot, this was a big fumble and a large portion of the blame belongs on the Atlanta kicker. It is time for concern and the Falcons must at least consider adding to the position before Sunday's game in Denver.