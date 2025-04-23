Atlanta Falcons hinting at new uniforms ahead of 2025 season?

Just five years ago, the Atlanta Falcons phased out their long-time uniforms for the new, updated variety. They were received with mixed reviews and haven't aged well.

This has sparked a push for a change, and it might just happen. There have been passing rumors throughout the offseason, but a comment by a top Falcons employee may have upgraded it to more than just a rumor.

Atlanta Falcons heading for another uniform change?

David Bassity, the Vice President of Football Communications for the Atlanta Falcons, had this to say when asked about a uniform change:

Are the #Falcons getting new uniforms in 2025? "We'll see," @D_D_Bass says. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) April 23, 2025

Just two words, but a telling two words...

When you add that to those passing rumors, it seems there might be a change on the horizon. Whether this year or next remains to be seen.

2025 would mark the sixth season that the current uniforms have been in circulation. The previous iterations were worn for 11 seasons. I think it is safe to say the current ones won't last that long.

If there was any time to change things up, it would be now. You have a relatively new coaching staff, a new franchise quarterback, and a lot of young talent.

When the last ones were revealed, three players and one coach commented: Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones, and Dan Quinn. All of them are now gone, so why not bring in a new iteration with a new team?

I am not sure we will see the change this year. Usually, if a change is coming, you will hear more than just two words, a few unconfirmed rumors, and fan buzz. Next year is a better bet.