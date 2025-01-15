Atlanta Falcons hope of trading Kirk Cousins given new life in 2025 offseason

The idea of the Atlanta Falcons trading Kirk Cousins appeared impossible when the team first opted to bench the veteran quarterback. Kirk Cousins has three years left on his contract and it can only be escaped after the end of next season. With the level that Cousins was playing at it was hard to believe it could end for the Falcons in any way but a painful dead cap hit and an obvious offseason cut.

However, Atlanta has made it clear they are unwilling to consider cutting the veteran quarterback. Atlanta has made it very clear they are willing to move into the 2025 season with Michael Penix Jr. as the starter and Cousins as the historically paid backup. While there is an argument that this is simply posturing from the Atlanta front office the quarterback is cheaper on the roster than as a cut. Add in a very thin free agent and draft class at the quarterback position and perhaps trading Cousins isn't as impossible as it first seemed.

A Kirk Cousins offseason trade isn't completely impossible considering the 2025 quarterback market

Already there are suggestions and rumors the Cleveland Browns could be interested in adding the Atlanta Falcon. Deshaun Watson is still under contract but suffered an offseason injury that could have the quarterback missing the entire 2025 season. Already the quarterback's future was in question and now it seems the Browns will be paying top dollar for Watson to simply rehab and stand on the sideline.

Kirk Cousins could be an appealing change from Watson as a consistently durable starter looking to rebuild value. If there is one team other than the Browns desperate enough to consider Kirk Cousins it would be the Las Vegas Raiders.

Either team would be an interesting fit for the veteran quarterback and the Falcons would ask very little in return. Simply getting a part of Kirk's contract off the books would be considered a win for Terry Fontenot and Atlanta's front office.

No question Kirk Cousins isn't going to be a part of Atlanta's roster to start the 2025 season. Whether it is a surprise trade, or a roster cut the Falcons are going to make sure there isn't any question who their quarterback is moving forward.