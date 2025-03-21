Atlanta Falcons hopes of trading Kirk Cousins face yet another setback

The Minnesota Vikings opting not to re-sign veteran Sam Darnold appeared to signal the team's belief in J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy was part of an all-time rookie quarterback class that included Michael Penix, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and Caleb Williams. McCarthy was the only first-round selection that didn't win the starting job before the end of the season. This was simply due to a lack of opportunity with McCarthy due to an unfortunate injury.

Minnesota has since dealt with obvious doubt about McCarthy weighing whether or not they should bring in Aaron Rodgers. The former Jet and Packers quarterback remains a free agent and appeared to be waiting on Minnesota's decision to decide his next move. This is understandable when you look at what the Vikings did for Sam Darnold and the elite weapons they can offer. If there is any landing spot out there that would have turned the clock back for Rodgers it was the Vikings. Minnesota opting to move forward with McCarthy isn't bad news only for Rodgers but for Atlanta as well.

Kirk Cousins made far more sense for Minnesota than the distraction that is Aaron Rodgers

Wherever Rodgers is late in his career chaos and questionable decisions have followed. It is the way his tenure with the Packers ended and it is what defined the two-year stint in New York. Bringing this into the building is the complete opposite of what the Vikings should be aiming for. If you're going to pay someone why not bring back Sam Darnold?

This would have been the most sensical option if you weren't going to move forward with McCarthy. However, there was a clear argument to be made that turning back to Kirk Cousins made sense. Cousins only has one year of notable guarantees left on his deal making it easy to escape in year three. The Falcons would likely have to eat a portion of the contract as well furthering why the move would make sense.

Allow Cousins to compete and force McCarthy to truly prove he is healthy and win the job. If McCarthy is who the Vikings believe he should beat the veteran out and you simply have expensive injury insurance. On the other hand, Cousins could have been telling the truth about his injury and another year removed from his Achilles repair turn back into the quarterback he was the final year in Minnesota.

Kirk was putting up MVP-level numbers for the franchise and looked the part of a franchise quarterback. It seems, however, the Vikings are content having turned the page and will remain focused on McCarthy leaving one less possible landing spot and increasing the odds Atlanta remains stuck with the veteran quarterback.