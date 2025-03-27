Atlanta Falcons hopes of trading Kirk Cousins given unexpected boost

There is one less landing spot for Kirk Cousins after the Giants opted to sign Russell Wilson. The move comes as a bit of a surprise for both sides. For Wilson, you're stepping into an absolute mess and are clearly not going to have a chance to win at a high level. New York seems desperate, bringing in not only Wilson but Jameis Winston to be the team's answer at the position. It would make far more sense to draft a quarterback to bring in to compete with Wilson.

Regardless, it is great news for the Falcons who never would have traded Cousins to New York. The Giants aren't in a position to spend draft picks for a veteran starter. However, the team did help the Falcons by taking two potential starters off the market. This pushes the remaining teams to either take a swing in the draft or choose between Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins.

The New York Giants helped Atlanta by taking both Winston and Wilson off the market

If the Falcons have any hope of finding a trade for Kirk Cousins, they picked the perfect offseason. The quarterback market is incredibly thin to go along with a bad draft class at the position. If teams are unable to talk themselves into Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the options grow incredibly thin. It is down to Rodgers and Cousins with both players coming with obvious injury concerns.

Where Cousins has the advantage is the fact that he isn't anywhere close to the distraction that is Aaron Rodgers. The Atlanta veteran is a respected leader and teammate. Despite how things have gone in Atlanta, Cousins remains the far superior option to whatever is left of Rodgers.

Looking at the rest of the league it appears the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Minnesota Vikings are Atlanta's best hopes of finding a potential trade. The Browns would be wise to draft a quarterback, but they rarely make the right decision. Both the Vikings and Steelers are on the edge of contention but lack the security of a reliable starter. No question, the Giants signing Wilson works in Atlanta's favor and has set up a greater chance that a Kirk Cousins trade is on the horizon.