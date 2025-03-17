Atlanta Falcons ignore deadline sending Kirk Cousins one clear message

When Kirk Cousins was first benched it was reported the Falcons would cut the quarterback. This has been consistently contradicted and reinforced throughout the first weeks of the offseason. Leading to this past Saturday's deadline that finally has the rest of the league and pundits believing Atlanta was always serious about keeping the veteran quarterback. The weekend triggered a bonus in Kirk's contract that locked in additional money Cousins is now owed. Atlanta was expected by some to cut the quarterback ahead of this deadline, choosing not to do so sends one clear message.

Atlanta isn't bluffing about Kirk Cousins holding a clipboard in the 2025 season. If the veteran isn't willing to come to the table and alter his contract or waive his no-trade clause, Atlanta has their backup for the 2025 season. Atlanta is justifiably playing hardball with a quarterback that has made it clear he wants to be somewhere with a chance to start next season.

Kirk Cousins has earned Atlanta's hard stance on ignoring the quarterback's offseason wishes

As a reminder, Kirk Cousins started his tenure in Atlanta by costing the team a draft pick in a tampering investigation. One that was triggered by Cousins making completely unnecessary comments. Atlanta was able to forgive this grievance when Cousins helped the Falcons get off to a hot start and swept Tampa Bay. A game-winning drive on the road against the Eagles furthered Atlanta's hope they had found their answer to the position.

Atlanta fans know how the rest of the season played out and how far head coach Raheem Morris put himself on the line for his quarterback. Morris was so loyal it was easy to make the case he deserved to be fired for sticking with the quarterback for so long. How did Kirk Cousins return this loyalty?

The veteran quarterback used Super Bowl week to admit an injury was the issue in the second half of the season. Cousins had previously been questioned by the Atlanta media and denied there were any injury concerns. The veteran insisted he was healthy and that it was simply a bad streak that he would quickly turn around. Deciding to change his tune well after the season had ended reflected poorly on Raheem Morris and the Falcons.

For these reasons, the Falcons owe Cousins not loyalty or have zero reasons to consider making this divorce easy. Already Atlanta is forced to pay a quarterback they plan to never have take another snap in Atlanta. The Falcons understand what Cousins has done to the franchise and are completely comfortable betting on another team being willing to take him on. Even if that isn't the case, Cousins is going to very quickly run out of landing spots.

The Falcons can wait on a quickly shrinking market, believing Cousins is going to alter his contract to give Atlanta an easy way out. If this doesn't prove to be the case and Cousins calls Atlanta's bluff, the quarterback should grow comfortable standing on the sideline.

The quarterback has backed himself into this corner and Atlanta has already lost the signing. The team has no plans of losing the divorce and Saturday's deadline passing was the final indication the team is perfectly content continuing to wait.