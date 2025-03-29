Atlanta Falcons in the perfect position to consider a draft day trade

How the Atlanta Falcons are going to approach the 15th pick in this year's draft remains a mystery. Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot has rarely made the expected move, and there is no reason to believe that this year will be any different. The Falcons need help rushing the passer and in the secondary. It seems likely the pick is going to address one of these remaining concerns. Looking at the team's current depth chart at the edge position, Bralen Trice, Arnold Ebiketie, and Leonard Floyd project as the team's top pass rushers.

This is far from a proven group and could suggest the Falcons prefer to add a starting option. Considering the amount of edge rushing prospects it wouldn't be a surprise to see Atlanta trade down if the opportunity were to present itself.

Atlanta has limited draft selections, making the team a clear target for a team needing to move up

The Falcons lost one pick courtesy of Kirk Cousins and another due to the trade for edge rusher Matthew Judon. This leaves Atlanta with only five picks in this year's draft and a myriad of defensive needs. The fact that you could justify a first-round selection at safety, corner, linebacker, or edge rusher speaks to an alarming lack of defensive depth.

One great first-round pick isn't going to fix all of the issues for this defense. Atlanta needs an incredibly strong draft class, and that is going to mean adding more picks. This is obviously completely hinging on a team being willing to give up a pick to move up on night one. Atlanta will be taking all calls, but going to need the right deal to present itself to be able to make the move.

Trading down should be high on Terry Fontenot's draft priority list unless the Falcons have another path to bringing in additional picks. Looking at the team's lack of trade assets, this seems unlikely. If Atlanta is going to have a chance to greatly improve the defense, it must involve trading back and adding additional selections.