Atlanta Falcons key pieces expected to return in road test vs. New Orleans
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are starting to get healthy at the perfect time with it appearing that both Troy Andersen and Drew Dalman will return this week. Atlanta's backup center has done an admirable job stepping in but there is no argument Dalman is an upgrade as a run blocker. Having him back in the offensive lineup should help this team continue to take a step forward.
Dalman has been out since Atlanta's loss to Kansas City giving the offense to have their first chance to be whole since the first three weeks of the season. However, it is a concern that both Kyle Pitts and Drake London are on this week's injury report. Something to keep a close eye on as the week continues.
Atlanta's defensive struggles perfectly align with the loss of Troy Andersen
Not only will the Falcons get back Dalman this week, but the return of linebacker Troy Andersen is expected as well. Andersen leaving the lineup can be pointed to as a major point of regression for the Atlanta defense. The defense started the season playing well but injuries to Andersen and Landman have quickly flipped the season for the unit.
The hope is that Andersen's return is able to push the unit back to the team we watched the first four weeks of the season. While rushing the passer was still an issue the defense leaned on their secondary and had no problem coming up with clutch stops.
Give the Falcons credit for finding ways to win while being unable to stop anyone. However, if the team is going to make a stretch run it starts with defensive improvements. This means being able to get stops in ways other than creating turnovers or hoping for dropped passes as has been the case in recent weeks. The return of Andersen signals hope that perhaps we still haven't seen the best of the Atlanta defense just yet.