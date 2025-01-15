Atlanta Falcons land Georgia Bulldogs pass rusher in 2025 NFL mock draft

Pick #15 Mykel Williams-EDGE Georgia

If Mykel Williams is on the board when Atlanta's number is called they should sprint their selection up to the podium. It seems very unlikely that Williams is going to be on the board at this point in the draft. There has also been the suggestion the Falcons could trade down to add additional picks.

Atlanta lost a pick due to tampering and to add veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon. Trading down makes a level of sense and if that happens there is zero chance you're adding Williams. The Georgia Bulldog is arguably the second-best pass-rushing prospect in this draft. All of the concerns with Williams can be improved with the right coaching and scheme. His elite motor and willingness to chase plays cannot be coached. It is the type of effort Atlanta's defensive line has been lacking and would make Atlanta's pass rush far better.

Pick #46 Jack Sawyer-EDGE Ohio State

Jack Sawyer's iconic scoop-and-score cemented the pass rusher as an early day-two pick. Another player Atlanta can bring off the edge whose effort they are never going to question. If you look back at Atlanta's recent selection of edge rushers there are two consistent traits. Either a solid run defender who is a below-average pass rusher or a prospect with a questionable motor.

Day two of the draft and you've already made your pass rush far better with Arnold Ebiketie, Sawyer, Williams, and Bralen Trice as your primary four. It is a far more promising group than what Atlanta has put together in recent seasons. However, there is again reason to wonder if Sawyer is going to still be on the board at this point.

Pick #117 Cobee Bryant-CB Kansas

The Falcons are going to have to look to free agency to find a veteran to pair with A.J. Terrell. Turner doesn't profile as a starter, however, the prospect doesn't have a tough road ahead when competing to be better than Dee Alford or Kevin King. The Falcons simply need depth at corner and Bryant is the best fit on the board at this point in the draft.

Taking the corner, you're hoping his development continues and perhaps he can fight for the 4th corner spot as valuable depth.

Pick #200 Will Sheppard-WR Colorado

Sheppard is going to fall in the draft due to his age and a lack of elite speed. However, the receiver has all the qualities needed to win a spot at the bottom of Atlanta's rotation. If the Falcons don't make a noteworthy move you have your three starters already locked in. The Falcons simply need to find depth looking to replace Chris Blair and Hodge in the rotation.

Sheppard has experience in high leverage games and has made a number of impressive plays. Give the receiver a chance to fight his way onto the roster and perhaps play a role replacing Chris Blair.

Pick #235 Riley Leonard-QB Notre Dame

Taking a quarterback might come as a surprise but if Riley Leonard is on the board it is a great fit. Yet again the Falcons struggled at times to convert short yardage. Kirk Cousins isn't a player you want to run many quarterback sneaks with and Penix has an extensive injury history.

Riley Leonard is the perfect answer to run a play the Eagles have perfected. When you're in a third or fourth and short situation allow Leonard to do what he does best. The quarterback is a bruiser seeking out contact and willing to put his body on the line. Having a third quarterback on the active roster as a specific short-yardage weapon is a great idea. One that will prevent injuries for Penix and still allow Atlanta to run the rugby style play that is taking over the league.