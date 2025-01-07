Atlanta Falcons latest eyebrow raising Kirk Cousins report can't be trusted

The Atlanta Falcons are indicating they are more than comfortable moving forward with both Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins on their roster. A suggestion that fans should pay little attention to with it screaming of desperation in an attempt to find a trade offer saving what face they can in what remains an awful contract.

Atlanta cannot keep Kirk Cousins on this roster as a consistent reminder of what a miss the signing was. Aside from this, Atlanta has far too much respect for Kirk Cousins and to block the veteran quarterback from attempting to find a final chance to save his career. This move is simply a front office posturing hoping someone is willing to help them and take Kirk's contract off their hands.

Falcons plan for Michael Penix Jr. to be their starting QB in 2025 & ideally for 10+ years. He's showed plenty of poise & playmaking.



More from @nflnetwork on Penix and nuggets about what it means for Kirk Cousins in 2025:

Even the league's worst teams are far more likely to look to Sam Darnold or Aaron Rodgers as lower risk options. That is if they are unable to talk themselves into this year's thin draft class at the quarterback position. Even if they were to have interest in Kirk Cousins, it is simply a game of patience and forcing Atlanta's hand.

Why would you trade for Kirk Cousins when the Falcons are likely going to release the veteran? The Falcons should look to bring in a cheap veteran that can better run the style of offense they will play with Penix under center. Keeping Cousins around only has value in that you have an experienced voice in the room to help guide your young quarterback.

This has value but not enough to pay Cousins contract and block the final years of his career. If Kirk is going to start again in this league it won't be in Atlanta. The Falcons have too much respect for Cousins to block him from finding this chance. Even if they have talked themselves into playing this out there simply won't be a team that is willing to take on his contract. Cousins is only an attractive option for a team if Atlanta is paying the bill and they can attempt to rebuild his career and confidence with little to no risk.

As nice as it might be for Atlanta to consider trading Kirk Cousins and getting something in return, it isn't happening. Cousins will land elsewhere before the end of the offseason with teams forcing Atlanta's hand and giving Cousins a chance at a fresh start.