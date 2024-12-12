Atlanta Falcons left relying on Jim Harbaugh to push team back into playoff picture
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons path to taking back control of the NFC South and salvaging the season is simple in that they must win out. With games remaining against the Raiders, Commanders, Giants, and Panthers this is not completely off the table as implausible as it might seem. If Raheem Morris and Kirk Cousins are going to quiet growing concerns about their respective job security the team must end the season winning four straight.
Aside from this, the Falcons are still going to need help with Tampa having to lose at least one game in the season's final four weeks. The most likely spot will be this week against Jim Harbaugh's Chargers who are coming off a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After this, Tampa will play the Cowboys, Panthers, and Saints. Atlanta's playoff chances likely lie on the shoulders of Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh.
Atlanta needs a Chargers win to open back up the chance to take the NFC South crown
Baker Mayfield continually gave an incapable Raiders team chances to climb back into last Sunday's game. Turnovers defined what was simply the better roster surviving a game that could have easily turned. Against Harbaugh, this isn't going to be the case as Atlanta and Kansas City just learned.
This is a legitimately great defense that is going to shut down Tampa's run game and force Baker Mayfield to beat them while shortening the game. It takes very little offense from Justin Herbert to win games right now for the Chargers.
If the Bucs are going to stumble and give the Falcons a chance to reclaim the division it will be this week against the Chargers. A win from Tampa or a loss from Atlanta all but ends the playoff chase and ends any chance that Kirk Cousins or Raheem Morris will escape heavy criticism. The fate of Atlanta's season is likely in the hands of Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert. This is a good of a spot as the Falcons could have hoped for when you consider the last four games and the chance, they still have to save the season.