Atlanta Falcons lone offensive starter not under contract for 2025 season

The Atlanta Falcons will have offensive stability this offseason with their biggest question marks being the future of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and center Drew Dalman. Only one offensive starter isn't under contract and that is Atlanta's aforementioned center. If the Falcons can find a way to re-sign the veteran it would give them the chance to return their entire 2024 starting offense.

If there is one potential hurdle to Atlanta returning Dalman it is the money already invested in their current offensive line. Kaleb McGary, Chris Lindstrom, and Jake Matthews have all been given player-friendly deals. Your left guard Matthew Bergeron will soon need to be retained as well making it possible the Falcons make a change at center. Whether or not Dalman returns entirely depends on his market and how much the Falcons value keeping this group together.

Atlanta survived a large portion of the season with Drew Dalman dealing with injury

Complicating this decision a bit further is the fact the Falcons were forced to be without their starting center for a large portion of the season. It was hard to tell that there was much of a downgrade with Dalman's replacement performing far better than expected. There is an argument to be made on a very talented offensive line the Falcons could look to the draft or a cheap signing and move on from Dalman.

No matter what the team opts to do there is reason for much excitement about this offensive core. Michael Penix Jr. has a wealth of offensive talent and showed reason to believe he is the future of the franchise. Atlanta is now able to fully focus on rebuilding a struggling defense and attempting to find a capable pass rush for the first time in the decade. Despite the frustrating end, there is a lot of reason for hope in this team's future.