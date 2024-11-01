Atlanta Falcons look to Georgia Bulldog to save pass rush in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
By Nick Halden
Round 1- EDGE Jalon Walker- Georgia Bulldogs
In truth, this pick should be whoever the Atlanta Falcons believe is the best edge rusher within reach. In current mock drafts that player is most consistently Jalon Walker. Yes, the Falcons could consider a trade up but if they can land Walker it will be considered a win. In Georgia's last game, the edge rusher put on a complete show haunting Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. The Longhorns were so shaken by the Georgia defense they turned to redshirt freshman Arch Manning and the results were the same.
The Bulldogs defense played at a level we hadn't seen since the team's championship run. Walker was at the center of this finishing the day with three sacks and perhaps taking the biggest draft leap of the weekend. Walker has the size and incredible speed for someone of his build. This is the type of player the Falcons have needed in the first round for the last half-decade.
With that said, the obvious problem is if Walker continues to surge and plays himself inside the top-ten picks. If that happens he is far out of Atlanta's range and a trade up remains incredibly unlikely even for a player of his talent.