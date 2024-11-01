Atlanta Falcons look to Georgia Bulldog to save pass rush in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
By Nick Halden
Round 2- EDGE Landon Jackson -Arkansas Razorbacks
If early returns of the 2024 Atlanta Falcons season are any indication this should be another defensive line-heavy draft. The team has been unable to stop the run or get to the quarterback. Unless the team adds to the position via trade or free agency with a splashy move it would be front-office malpractice not to add at least two pieces to the Atlanta pass rush.
Jackson is a great fit for Atlanta based on his ability to move around the defensive line and the pass rush skills shown. Yes, there are concerns but after day one every player is going to come with a clear concern or limitation. Jackson has an incredible motor and is consistently able to impact the play. The biggest concern is going to be his quickness moving left or right chasing plays that aren't right in front of him.
However, the power and ability to find the quarterback are two skills that Atlanta's defensive line could use. One would hope if the Falcons did use their 2025 early picks on the defensive line Terry Fontenot would this time select players he plans to put on the active roster. Jackson should have zero problems making the team and contributing as a rotational piece.