Atlanta Falcons look to Georgia Bulldog to save pass rush in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
By Nick Halden
Round 3- WR Tez Johnson- Oregon Ducks
In the third round, the Falcons turn their attention to the offense looking to add more speed to an already great unit. Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud have changed life for the Atlanta offense because of their speed. Johnson has a chance to be an upgrade over McCloud and turn into a big play threat.
If forced to list a concern on the receiver it would be his ability to beat man coverage quickly enough at the NFL level. Struggling with physical corners due to the limitations his size brings. With that said, if not for the size concerns there isn't any question that Johnson would be a first-round talent.
He is a strong route runner and has a chance to score anytime he gets his hands on the football. Adding an elite speedster for Kirk Cousins and Zac Robinson would be a huge day-two win for the Falcons. If the receiver is still on the board at this point in the draft Atlanta would be unwise to pass. A great fit for a player who would be an upgrade over McCloud and offer more depth to the position.