Atlanta Falcons look to Georgia Bulldog to save pass rush in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
By Nick Halden
Round 4- Safety Billy Bowman Jr. -Oklahoma Sooners
The Atlanta Falcons will have a decision to make at the end of the season whether to attempt to re-sign Justin Simmons. With the impact the safety has had it would be a tough loss with the team turning to a trio of options to find a replacement. Hellams should return in 2025 and was the starter at the end of the 2023 season with Jessie Bates.
If Simmons doesn't return, there is reason to believe Hellams will be the favorite to win the starting spot. Richie Grant remains on the roster and could factor in as well if the safety shows growth through the remainder of this season.
Drafting Bowman gives you a third option and the chance to add depth and develop a possible starter. The issue keeping Bowman from going much earlier is a lack of size. His ball skills and ability to put himself in a position to win would have him going a day earlier if not for the concerns being undersized brings. A solid day-three pick for a team that needs to add depth defensively.