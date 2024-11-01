Atlanta Falcons look to Georgia Bulldog to save pass rush in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
By Nick Halden
Final two selections
Joshua Farmer- DT - Florida State
Since Terry Fontenot loves to develop his defensive linemen as quarterbacks might as well add more late depth to the position here. The defensive line struggles and lack of impact from the rookie class have been shocking. Farmer is a solid addition that has a chance to make Atlanta's rotation and gives the Falcons another promising piece to keep inactive on game day.
Cade Klubnik-QB- Clemson
This pick in no way suggests the Falcons are not looking to stick with Kirk Cousins and develop Michael Penix Jr. as the next option. Selecting Klubnik is about taking a flyer on an underwhelming prospect to develop in the third quarterback role. If you have to part ways with the former Clemson Tiger no big deal. Best case, you develop Klubnik into a capable backup option behind Penix. There is the option as well for the Falcons to have a quarterback on the active roster who serves as an option to run quarterback sneaks or short-yardage plays to protect an aging Kirk Cousins. Regardless of how it plays out it is worth the risk for Atlanta.
Considering who their current third option is at the position it would be hard for Klubnik to be anything but an upgrade.