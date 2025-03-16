Atlanta Falcons lose another veteran defender in surprise signing

The Atlanta Falcons defensive line will bring a completely different look to the 2025 season. For the first time in a decade, the team will be without Grady Jarrett. The fan-favorite was an early offseason cut to help with Atlanta's cap space issues. The move is understandable when you consider the veteran's lack of elite production in comparison to his cap hit. It doesn't make the decision any less painful but it remains the right direction for a team with such a limited budget.

Jarrett isn't the only defensive lineman the Falcons have lost this past week with veteran Eddie Goldman signing with the Washington Commanders. After spending three years as a part of Atlanta's organization, the veteran will have a fresh start in Washington. This continues a flurry of offseason moves for former Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn and the Commanders.

Eddie Goldman joins a long list of Atlanta Falcon defenders finding a fresh start this offseason

While Goldman would only play one season in Atlanta, the veteran has been a part of the organization for the last three years. Both ahead of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Goldman joined Atlanta in camp and had to step away from football before the start of the season. Finally having the veteran make it through a full season with the Falcons put his career back on track and earned the veteran another contract in Washington.

For Atlanta, this is a part of a defensive rebuild after a season full of failures. Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot are working to remake the group with limited draft picks and cap space. Moving on from veteran players like Goldman doesn't come as a surprise. It would be shocking if this trend doesn't continue as the team attempts to turn the page and build a more competitive defensive unit. Goldman's time in Atlanta was appreciated, however, moving on is the right decision for both sides.