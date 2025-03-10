Atlanta Falcons lose starting center Drew Dalman to Caleb Williams' Bears

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to lose starting center Drew Dalman. The center was the only Atlanta offensive starter not under contract for the 2025 season. Dalman's loss is now official with the Chicago Bears signing the center in the team's attempt to add stability to the offensive line. The biggest issue for Caleb Williams and the Chicago offense was a lack of protection.

This is reflected in the team's early offseason move as they work to rebuild the unit. For Atlanta, this is a predictable move and the right decision. With limited cap space, the team needs to move on from a starter the team has proven they can survive without.

Atlanta made the right decision moving on from Drew Dalman

The team showed the ability to run a cohesive offensive without Dalman in the lineup. Starting in the Kansas City game, the team was forced to turn to Ryan Neuzil. The backup did a great job and would be a far cheaper option than Dalman. With guard Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom stabilizing the middle, you simply need a baseline of capability.

Dalman signed a three-year deal that is worth $42 million, making Atlanta's decision to move on the right one. Chicago paying Dalman market value kept the Falcons from entertaining a reunion on an offensive line that is already loaded.

Atlanta will likely look to add to the position in free agency and perhaps with a late-round selection. There is a lack of urgency when you have not only Lindstrom and Bergeron but the reliable tackles as well. For Atlanta, Drew Dalman isn't worth the amount of money the Bears were willing to pay. It is a win for both sides with Dalman cashing in and the Falcons not overpaying for a position they have proven can easily be filled.