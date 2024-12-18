Atlanta Falcons make a franchise changing decision benching Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons could no longer ignore the move that needed to be made for the last three weeks. Kirk Cousins officially benched and the team will turn the offense over to rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

It is impossible to take a victory lap based on how long the Falcons waited and the class act that is Kirk Cousins. The veteran has been consistently responsible owning his mistakes and is obviously loved by teammates and coaches. Seeing an often-underrated player come to this end is unexpected and frustrating for both sides. However, it was a move you could no longer continue to push off any further. The offense had completely lost trust in Cousins to execute the simplest of plays.

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Falcons are making a major change, as Michael Penix Jr is expected to take over at QB, with Kirk Cousins going the bench.



Atlanta is still in the thick of the playoff hunt, and Cousins has struggled mightily. Now, Penix takes over. pic.twitter.com/xTPLBovmOd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2024

While there is growing excitement for Penix, it is important to remember that this is a rookie quarterback. There are still going to be frustrating mistakes and limitations on the offense. This is easily offset by having a quarterback who can navigate the pocket and a player capable of pushing the ball down the field.

It appeared Kirk Cousins was in pain attempting to muscle the ball past the sticks. The veteran's arm died down the stretch of the season and the simplest of throws became impossible. Penix gives Atlanta hopes as well that perhaps they can find a path back into the playoffs.

While they are going to need major help they are still well within the playoff picture and have reason to believe they could play their way back into the division picture or a wildcard spot. The biggest focus will be how the rookie plays and whether or not there are flashes of a future franchise quarterback. Watching his chemistry with Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts against a tanking Giants team makes this the most interesting week of Atlanta's season since the hot start. As sad as the move is for Cousins, it is overdue and gives hope that perhaps Atlanta's season isn't over.