Atlanta Falcons make another surprising quarterback decision in 2025 mock draft
By Nick Halden
Pick #22 EDGE Jalon Walker
Perhaps there is a bit of recency bias here based on the performance Walker had against the Texas Longhorns. However, in Atlanta's current draft spot, Walker was the one remaining edge rusher worth a first-round selection. Terry Fontenot cannot afford to get cute in the first-round again this season. The team continuing to whiff on potential pass-rush fits is beyond frustrating.
It is the clear issue holding this team back from contention and where the first-round pick should go. With all of that said, Atlanta hasn't been shy about taking first round risks and Walker doesn't fit their typical target. What the Georgia Bulldog would do, however, is breathe life into the worst pass rush in football.
Pick #56 OT Ajani Cornelius
This selection shouldn't come as a surprise when you consider Atlanta's current starting tackles. Kaleb McGary is going to be a tempting player to part ways with to save cap space. His performance down the stretch of the season could change this.
Jake Matthews is defining reliability for the Falcons, but Father Time remains undefeated. If you get a chance to add a tackle on day two in a good spot the Falcons would be wise to take that chance.