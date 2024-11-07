Atlanta Falcons make another surprising quarterback decision in 2025 mock draft
By Nick Halden
Pick #123 EDGE LT Overton
If the Falcons don't use at least two early selections on edge rusher it is time to question the job security of this front office. The only thing that can change this is if the team were to land a top pass rusher in free agency or the trade market. Even if that happens there is an argument the team should be focused on adding depth to the position.
What makes this hard to predict is the fact this is the same conversation we had going into the 2024 draft. This front office remains unpredictable and capable of ignoring the obvious.
Pick #197 WR Ja'Corey Brooks
The Atlanta Falcons have both Drake London and Darnell Mooney both under contract for the next two seasons. The team doesn't need a starting receiver but does have a lack of depth. While it is likely to be a later pick the Falcons are likely to add both a veteran in free agency and at least one receiver in the draft.
Brooks would fit well in Zac Robinson's offense and has enough upside to make it possible he works his way into the rotation. If still on the board here it would be great value for Atlanta.