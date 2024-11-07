Atlanta Falcons make another surprising quarterback decision in 2025 mock draft
By Nick Halden
Pick #231 QB Brady Cook
The Falcons seem to make at least one eye-catching decision in each draft class. This time the move was saved until Atlanta's final selection selecting a project quarterback in Brady Cook. This is in no way a threat to Kirk Cousins or Michael Penix Jr. and is a big upgrade over their current third option.
Nathan Peterman is Atlanta's current emergency quarterback after the team parted ways with Taylor Heinicke to start the season. It is hard to do anything but improve the team's depth at the position. Peterman is known for his turnover issues and terrible performances when forced into action. The veteran maintaining a place in the league is impressive but surprising.
Perhaps Cook isn't any better but at least you have the chance to develop him into a backup option. Putting no pressure on the quarterback with him only seeing the field in the preseason. With neither your starter nor backup being mobile you could use the quarterback in sneaks and short-yardage situations as well if he made the active roster. It is a no-lose situation at this point and a high upside move that improves the position.