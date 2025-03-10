Atlanta Falcons make first splash of offseason with top-dollar extension

The Atlanta Falcons have made the first move of their 2025 offseason, extending left tackle Jake Matthews on a new two-year deal. While we are yet to see the full cap implications, it is an educated guess to assume this move puts the Falcons below this year's cap and will open up a bit of breathing room.

For Matthews, it is a deserved deal as the longest tenured Falcon who has been a model of consistency. Whatever scheme the Falcons have run while Matthews has been their starting left tackle, the veteran adjusts and gives consistent pass protection or sets up his backs. The deal will cover the next three seasons, keeping Matthews locked in for the foreseeable future.

The #Falcons agreed to a two-year, $45m extension with LT Jake Matthews, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Matthews gets $38m fully guaranteed the next two seasons, years 12 and 13 as Atlanta’s blind-side — er, front-side — protector. Deal done by @RyanWilliamsA1 of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/wlaeHz4yI1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2025

With the team turning things over to Michael Penix Jr., the left tackle will have slightly less pressure dealing with the left-handed quarterback. For the first time in over a decade, it won't be Matthews protecting the blindside of Atlanta's quarterback. Kaleb McGary is in a contract year as well but is unlikely to be handed an extension having been inconsistent during his tenure.

This answers at least one piece of the puzzle as to how the Falcons plan to open up cap space. The futures of David Onyemata, Grady Jarrett, and Kirk Cousins are the biggest question marks remaining. All three players could be moved to give Atlanta the needed space to rebuild the defense.

As Atlanta continues to play the waiting game with Kirk Cousins, this is a great first move. The price is more than fair with Matthews' history and gives Atlanta two building blocks along with Chris Lindstrom that should keep the offensive line reliable for years to come.

With NFL free agency now in full swing, Atlanta should begin to show some urgency to continue to create cap space. Jake Matthews isn't likely to be the last Falcon whose deal is reworked during the 2025 offseason.