Atlanta Falcons make splashy trade decision in final 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Thursday night will be the first time Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot is not only expected to make a defensive first-round selection, but the first time the Falcons should trade back. While the picks in front of Atlanta could change this, it appears the Falcons are in the perfect position to take a step back and add additional picks.

A tampering investigation due to Kirk Cousins and Atlanta's trades for Van Jefferson and Matthew Judon have limited their 2025 selections. With this in mind, the Falcons start off this draft by trading back with the Denver Broncos.

Denver sends Atlanta pick #20 and #51 for picks #15 and #118

This is the type of deal the Falcons should go into Thursday night searching for. The team needs to add a myriad of defensive pieces and adding a day two pick while moving back only five spots is perfect.

Pick # 20 Malaki Starks- S Georgia

The way this mock plays out is why Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta front office could be hesitant to trade back. When the Falcons make the deal with Denver, there are three remaining edge rushers who are clear fits. In a heavy class at the position, it seems at least one would make it to the bottom of the first round. However, that wasn't the case here, and the Falcons settled for an exciting young safety that would be a perfect addition alongside Jessie Bates.

Pick #46 J.T. Tuimoloau-EDGE Ohio State

While there isn't the ceiling for the edge rusher to sneak into the bottom of the first round, this is an incredibly safe selection. It is impossible not to see a path for Tuimoloau to become a piece of Atlanta's rotation. The talent, size, and motor are all obviously present and would make the edge rusher an impact piece from day one.

Pick #51 Maxwell Hairston- CB Kentucky

If the Falcons aren't going to fix their pass rush in the first three rounds of this year's draft, at least the secondary can be rebuilt. The additions of Starks and Hairston leave Atlanta feeling far better about a unit that is yet to make one noteworthy move. The loss of veteran safety Justin Simmons in free agency is the biggest move Atlanta has made, retaining the rest of their key pieces from the 2024 season. Hairston would be a starting piece in the Atlanta secondary, whose nose for the football gives you a needed playmaker at the position.