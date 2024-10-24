Atlanta Falcons make surprising practice squad signing adding receiver depth
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons desperation to find a pass rush might suggest the team turn to free agency. With veterans such as Frank Clark or Justin Houston still sitting in free agency a signing at this point in the season wouldn't have come as a surprise. However, it isn't the edge position the Falcons opted to add to this week but receiver.
Atlanta signed veteran receiver Phillip Dorsett to the team's practice squad. The move is likely to catch attention considering the team's hot start at the position. Atlanta's starting lineup at the position has remained Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and Ray-Ray McCloud. The trio has remained healthy thus far this season with special teams ace Hodge and rookie receiver Casey Washington serving as the team's depth.
Signing Phillip Dorsett isn't about existing concerns but improving depth
Signing a veteran of Dorsett's experience to the team's practice squad is a wise move. The veteran has been in the league since 2015. His best season was in 2016 finishing the year with over 500-yards and two touchdowns grabs on the year.
Offering you more experience than Hodge or Washington if the Falcons face injuries at the position this season. Give the Falcons credit for continuing to look for ways to improve an offense that is going to be asked to carry the team this season.
With the inability to stop the run or rush the passer the entire season hinges on Terry Fontenot making an impact trade or this offense being able to shoulder the load. Hope remains that Atlanta's front office will be able to find a solution to the team's inability to rush the passer ahead of the deadline. Making depth moves is nice but it isn't the notification Atlanta Falcons fans are waiting for as their season hangs in the balance.