Atlanta Falcons make surprising round one decision in 2025 NFL mock draft

Pick #15 - Will Johnson- CB Michigan

A very real possibility presented itself here for Atlanta with all the top edge rushers already off the board. The Falcons cannot afford to trade up for an edge rusher based on their limited resources. Already the team is without two draft picks based on tampering and the trade for edge rusher Matthew Judon.

The Falcons have consistently shocked their fanbase with their first-round decisions. However, it seems impossible for them to go any direction other than corner or edge rusher. It is the only possible answer for a team that must find someone to pair with A.J. Terrell and is desperate to fix a pass rush that has been broken for most of a decade.

Pick #46 - Shemar Stewart - EDGE Texas A&M

If the Falcons are going to wait until the second round to deal with the pass rush, Stewart is the best possible fit. You would go into the 2025 season with Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Stewart, and sign an established veteran to finish out the rotation.

Atlanta being forced to wait until the second-round to deal with the pass rush demands a big free agent signing. Whether it is Khalil Mack or Haason Reddick the team needs an established edge rusher they can rely on.

Pick #117 - Jared Wilson- OC Georgia

Drew Dalman seems extremely likely to leave the Falcons this offseason. The team is dealing with negative cap space and the debacle that is Kirk Cousins' contract. A cheap solution could be bringing back Ryan Neuzil and drafting competition.

Wilson is a great fit and likely to fall in the draft only based on a lack of experience. Wilson's lone season as a center was productive and gave every reason to believe he can win at the next level. A great value pick that has a chance to turn into a long-term starting option.

Pick #201 - Barryn Sorrell - EDGE Texas

The Texas edge rusher is going to be hurt by the fact this is an incredibly deep class at the edge position. Sorrell falling so far makes it a perfect fit for a team that needs to add as much high-upside players at the position as possible.

It would be an uphill battle to win a roster spot but this is the right team to land with for Sorrell. It is hard to believe a team with roster spots in 2024 for Lorenzo Carter and DeAngelo Malone couldn't find a surprise fit here.

Pick #244 - Thor Griffith - DL Louisville

The 2024 draft was defined by Atlanta's focus on the defensive line. The returns were less than stellar with the prospects consistently failing to make the active roster. Griffith is a solid move that adds more depth to a position that is in flux. With the futures of Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata unknown the Falcons bring in more depth to compete for a rotational role.