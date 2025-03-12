Atlanta Falcons making shocking first-round decision in 2025 NFL mock draft

Pick #14 Malaki Starks- S Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons are widely expected to take the best edge rusher left on the board in this spot. It isn't much of a stretch when you consider the team's current lack of depth. What Atlanta fans watched in the playoffs is how far ahead the rest of the league is when it comes to rushing the passer.

With that said, Starks is such a dynamic fit alongside Jessie Bates it is going to be difficult to pass up on. If the team can find a trade or signing that gives them a clear pass rushing option, this could become more probable. Starks has started in a lot of high leverage games and is a proven playmaker. Putting the rookie alongside Bates is unquestionably compelling.

Pick #46 Jack Sawyer- EDGE Ohio State

If the team opts to add to the secondary in the first round, the next pick is going to be the best pass rusher on the board. In this case, it is Ohio State's Jack Sawyer. The pass rusher's size and speed is exactly what Atlanta continues to lack at the position.

While Sawyer doesn't project to be a star pass rusher, he does appear poised to become a valuable rotational piece. Great value at this point in the draft and adding depth to Atlanta's weakest position.

Pick #117 Josua Farmer- DL Florida State

Losing Grady Jarrett leaves the Falcons with a lot of question marks on the interior of their defensive line. Last year's rookie class was supposed to be the answer but is yet to show any reason to believe they are ready to take the next step. Joshua Farmer could become a part of the team's answer as a rotational interior piece.

Pick #201 Jah Joyner-EDGE Minnesota

Atlanta badly needs to find a surprise pass rusher, whether it is Bralen Trice, Arnold Ebiketie, or hitting on a surprise late pick. Joyner has concerns defending the run and being able to maintain the edge. Still, he has shown flashes of the tools needed to get to the quarterback consistently.

This late in the draft you're already taking risks and Joyner is the best possible fit to your team's needs.

Pick #244 Nazir Stackhouse-DL Georgia

The second Georgia Bulldog selected in the draft, the Falcons select the nose tackle with the hope he can replace Eddie Goldman's snaps. Stackhouse making the Atlanta roster would be viewed as a win. With the team's current depth chart, that is very much on the table. Stackhouse closes out an all defensive draft focused on rebuilding the defensive line and finding the perfect safety to pair with Jessie Bates.