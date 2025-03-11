Atlanta Falcons making the obvious choice putting pressure on Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons have elected to play the waiting game when it comes to the future of Kirk Cousins. Atlanta is doing everything within their power to show the quarterback he must either accept a backup role or come to the table willing to re-work his deal. Extending Jake Matthews and releasing Grady Jarrett were not only needed moves to open up cap space but messages. Messages telling Kirk Cousins it is Atlanta holding all the power, deciding the quarterback's future.

Atlanta is more than justified in this approach when you consider how Kirk Cousins has handled his Falcons tenure. Aside from costing his team a playoff spot, Cousins cost the Falcons a draft pick and used Super Bowl week to blame an unknown injury for his season failures. This reflected poorly on head coach Raheem Morris who had defended Cousins at the expense of his own season.

Kirk Cousins has absolved Atlanta of any guilt of forcing the quarterback's hand

These decisions left the Falcons with no reason to feel responsible for Cousins during the 2025 offseason. Atlanta simply needs to do what is best for the future of their franchise and right now that is having Cousins return as a backup quarterback. For a trade to benefit the team the most, it needs to happen early in the summer.

With this in mind, the Falcons understand all the starting jobs could be gone and the team will be without a trade partner. This is obviously something Cousins grasps as well and Atlanta is hopeful the quarterback is willing to alter his contract for a chance to start.

The best way this plays out for Atlanta is Kirk opting to waive a lot of the guarantees and allowing the Falcons to escape the contract so he can pick his own landing spot. Worst case, the quarterback is willing to wait it out and the Falcons are left searching for a trade that may be reliant on an injury or won't be there at all. Regardless, the Falcons no longer have anything to lose and are more than willing to wait on Kirk Cousins.