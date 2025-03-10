Atlanta Falcons miss out on perfect pass rusher in free agency

The Atlanta Falcons are in the market for an elite pass rusher, both in the draft and in free agency. The original market looked weak but after releases and potential trades, things started looking up for them.

Khalil Mack was on an expiring contract and would've been a perfect fit for the Falcons. However, he never reached the open market after the veteran re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for one year -- bad news for the Falcons.

Khalil Mack would've been the perfect signing for the Atlanta Falcons

It is always tough to watch a likely free agent target re-sign before they even have a chance to negotiate with other teams. That is the case for Khalil Mack who signed a one-year, $18 million contract with the Chargers.

It is yet another name off the market for the Falcons, joining Myles Garrett, Haason Reddick, and Harold Landry.

For now, Joey Bosa is available but his injury history should scare any team enough to avoid him. Von Miller is another name but what does he have left and would he be willing to sign with the Falcons?

Re-signing Matt Judon is also in the cards but we know how risky that would be.

That was the attractiveness of Khalil Mack. He is a veteran who is two years removed from a dominant season and would instantly upgrade any team. Not to mention, you would benefit from having one of the best on-field mentors.

Acquiring one via trade would also be smart, especially with Trey Hendrickson available.

No matter what happens, this is the position the Falcons will target in the 2025 NFL Draft.