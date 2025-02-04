Atlanta Falcons missed out on obvious answer to defensive struggles

The Atlanta Falcons firing defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was the right decision. If you're moving forward with Raheem Morris it was the only possible change to make. Zac Robinson called great games once he was handed a capable quarterback. There is zero reason to shake up the offense or make any changes there. Lake's lack of experience and inability to set his players up for success left Morris no choice but to make the change. However, there is reason to question Atlanta's choice to hire Jeff Ulbrich.

It was Morris and Ulbrich who took over from Dan Quinn in the 2020 season and led Atlanta to their worst season in recent memory. Ulbrich's time with the Jets was an improvement but far from perfect. It seems that Morris yet again opted to hire a familiar face over perhaps who was more qualified for the role.

Atlanta missed out on the chance to add the perfect veteran leader in Steve Wilks

Ironically it was the Jets to sign Steve Wilks to replace Ulbrich. Though the former Atlanta coordinator did end the season as the head coach his role for the majority of his tenure was as the defensive coordinator. New York was given an obvious upgrade and made the move the Falcons should have.

This isn't a shot at Ulbrich, rather an objective look at their respective careers and considering what the Falcons needed. Wilks is not only a proven coordinator but a veteran leader who had a great short-term head coaching stint with the Carolina Panthers. Wilks is a proven coach who could have offered the current staff a unique perspective.

Opting to rebuild the 2020 coaching staff is far from comforting after a flop of a debut season from Morris. It leaves Atlanta's entire hopes on the shoulders of the offense and the development of Michael Penix Jr. There simply isn't any reason to trust that Ulbrich and Morris will be able to turn the franchise in the right direction.