Atlanta Falcons must call the Cleveland Browns about Myles Garrett
By Nick Halden
It is easy to imagine how different things might have been for the Atlanta Falcons if they had won the bidding war for Deshaun Watson. It is only by Cleveland's complete ineptitude it isn't the Falcons who are tied to Watson and left sitting at 1-5 already turning their attention to the offseason. The Browns are in a mess though it is completely one of their own making.
Giving away Baker Mayfield to go all in on Watson is among the worst moves in league history. One that could have the team considering whether or not it is time for a rebuild. Could the Browns consider parting ways with their star players at this year's trade deadline?
While unlikely the Falcons should attempt to land Cleveland pass rusher Myles Garrett
When discussing who the league's best defender is over the last few seasons two names must be included in the conversation T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett. With just how poorly the season has gone for the Browns is there any chance they consider parting ways with their star pass rusher? If there was an instant fix for the Atlanta defense it would be Garrett.
Atlanta is 4-2 despite being dead last in the league in rushing the passer and ranking in the bottom at run defense as well. The Falcons need to be calling every team with a star pass rusher checking in on who they might be able to land.
Cleveland is most likely to trade Amari Cooper and perhaps Nick Chubb attempting to convince themselves next season will be different. Perhaps Deshaun Watson will magically turn back the clock and become the player he was in Houston.
As unlikely as this seems it is easier to sell to your fanbase than the fact you're stuck with Watson and trading your best player to a contending team. Myles Garrett ending the season anywhere other than Cleveland is a long shot. Atlanta being able to win a sure bidding war for one of the league's top defenders is even less likely.
Still, the Falcons should be picking up the phone and attempting to convince Cleveland to part ways with their star. It is desperation time for the Falcons whose roster appears to be a pass rusher away from being a real contender in the conference.