Atlanta Falcons must consider these 3 moves adding to limited draft selections

The Atlanta Falcons find themselves in a unique position heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Atlanta doesn't have enough picks to address all of their defensive needs and appears stuck with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. We will soon find out exactly how serious Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta front office were about retaining the veteran as the primary backup. It is unquestionably better financially but puts more pressure on Michael Penix Jr.

No matter how the situation at quarterback plays out, the team is in need of additional draft picks, and there are a handful of scenarios that could help them add picks next Thursday. Starting with the dream situation of finding a way out of their current mess.

1. Trade Kirk Cousins

The Falcons still having Kirk Cousins on their roster doesn't appear to be from lack of effort. It was always going to be extremely difficult to find a team willing to take on a portion of Kirk's deal. However, there was hope that an extremely thin quarterback market could work in Atlanta's favor. This leaves Atlanta a bit of remaining hope as the team will continue to be active searching for potential trade situations for Cousins.

While the veteran has discussed waiting until after the draft, it is hard to believe Cousins wouldn't approve a trade with his quickly shrinking options. If Atlanta were able to make this deal, we are likely talking an additional day three selection.

2. Trade down in the draft's first round

This is obviously dependent on two factors, the first being having a willing trade partner able to pay for the move up. Secondly, the Falcons must have enough remaining defensive fits that they feel comfortable moving down. Just a week remains until the draft begins and after the first handful of picks, the selections remain a mystery.

Atlanta is going into this year's event with an open approach, actively looking at options to trade down in exchange for additional selections.

3. Trade Tyler Allgeier

How much do the Falcons value one final season of Tyler Allgeier? This is a question we will find the answer to as the draft nears. Yes, it would be great to give Penix the ability of having both Bijan Robinson and Allgeier in his first full season as a starter. On the flip side of this, you have the fact that the Falcons cannot afford to pay Allgeier and have enough left for Drake London and Robinson.

You cannot pay your backup back the starter money; he has more than earned. With this in mind, moving off Allgeier in exchange for an additional pick has to at least be considered. It wouldn't be an easy move, but with the Falcons clearly not being Super Bowl contenders, it may be the right one.