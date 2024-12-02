Atlanta Falcons need to give Kirk Cousins an ultimatum against Minnesota
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback remains in the starting lineup at least according to head coach Raheem Morris. The head coach was extremely defensive of the veteran quarterback despite the four-interception performance. Cousins cost the Falcons this game and for the third straight game made a back-breaking mistake in the game's biggest moment.
You cannot continue to overlook this level of play from a quarterback who was brought in to bring stability to the position. When Cousins has played well and put together game-winning drives he has been praised and given credit. Now the Falcons must objectively look and understand the position they are in this team needs a jolt and if Cousins cannot turn back to the clock it is time to pivot.
Kirk Cousins should be playing for his job on the road in Minnesota
Atlanta cannot consider starting Michael Penix Jr. for the first time against the Vikings. Throwing Penix in against a Brian Flores defense would be a mistake and could ruin his development. However, this would be a great time to consider making a change at quarterback. Yes, Cousins cannot be cut and his contract demands you give him every chance to start.
However, the six interceptions in the last three games cannot be accepted. Along with the weak throws and the complete opposite of clutch production, it is time to question Kirk's ability. If the quarterback is unable to win on the road in Minnesota the Falcons would be at 6-7 and have their final four games to evaluate Penix.
A familiar situation Atlanta found themselves in with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. Opting to wait to evaluate their rookie quarterback cost them the next season and Atlanta cannot make that mistake again. If Cousins cannot turn his season around in the quarterback's return to Minnesota it is time to make a very difficult decision. At this point, the offense simply cannot get worse with Penix in the starting lineup.