Atlanta Falcons offensive line continues struggling to stay healthy in Week 9
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are heading into Week 9 dealing with a myriad of injuries. While none are as impactful as those their opponent has suffered the biggest concern for Atlanta will be the health of the offensive line. The Falcons have dealt with injuries to Matthew Bergeron, Kaleb McGary, Drew Dalman, and Chris Lindstrom.
Jake Matthews has been the one consistent Atlanta Falcons' offensive lineman able to stay in the starting lineup. Something that doesn't come as a surprise for a player who continues to define stability. Bergeron and McGary are both back in Atlanta's lineup leaving Dalman and Lindstrom as the current ailing Atlanta offensive linemen.
Atlanta needs Chris Lindstrom's return to feel confident in beating a desperate Dallas roster
The Falcons have been missing Drew Dalman for a large portion of the season with the center going on IR after suffering an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dalman's practice window is now open and the Falcons should expect the center to return to the lineup in the next two weeks. Lindstrom's injury and return timetable are less clear.
With two games remaining before the bye week, how willing are they to put Lindstrom back on the field? The right guard remains one of Atlanta's best players and most pivotal pieces in making Zac Robinson's zone read run scheme work.
If Lindstrom is out this week the Falcons have a reason for real concern even a banged up Dallas defensive line will find ways to win on Sunday. Lindstrom's value and the stability he brings to the pass protection are often overlooked. Atlanta fans have to hope the veteran is able to find a way into Sunday's lineup.
Justin Simmons, Kaden Elliss, and Troy Andersen are other notable names on this week's injury report. Simmons and Andersen are both nearing returns for a struggling Atlanta defense.