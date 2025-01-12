Atlanta Falcons offensive trio will draft team back into playoffs in 2025

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the 2025 offseason facing two big questions. What does the team do with Kirk Cousins and how to create a competitive defense? The one question no longer haunting the franchise is what the quarterback position will look like moving forward. In only three starts Michael Penix Jr. has convinced many he is the future of the franchise and will bring stability in the years to come.

What made Penix so impressive isn't perfection or a lack of expected rookie mistakes. It was how the quarterback responded and the ability to reach every part of the field. The quarterback is the future of the team and leaves reason for excitement even after 2024's failure. Penix is aided by the fact he has a wealth of young weapons all just entering their prime.

Michael Penix Jr. will break the Atlanta Falcons playoff drought in the 2025 season

While this projection might seem lofty with the team returning GM Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris it is going to be achieved. Whether or not the team is a real contender in the conference is out of Penix's hands. The defense must be better constructed and able to play at a consistently capable level throughout a season.

Raheem Morris must also show growth as a head coach better able to make in-game adjustments and manage the clock. If these two changes aren't made the Falcons are going to be in very familiar territory. A team with a franchise quarterback and enough offensive talent to drag them to the playoffs with no real chance of making a deep run. It is what so often held teams under Mike Smith and Dan Quinn from reaching their full potential.

The difference, however, is going to be having Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson along with a great offensive line. This collection of talent along with a franchise quarterback is more than enough to break the team's playoff drought. An exciting accomplishment that will be Atlanta's ceiling moving forward until Raheem Morris shows growth and drastic defensive changes are made.