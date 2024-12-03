Atlanta Falcons officially hit panic time with latest loss
By Arkesh Ray
Nov. 3, 2024: The Atlanta Falcons were sitting at 6-3 with a three-game lead in the NFC South and fully in control of their playoff destiny.
Dec. 1, 2024: The Falcons fell to 6-6 after dropping three straight games, two of which were very winnable, and hold just a 0.5-game advantage over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now the Falcons still control their destiny, but they are spiraling, and spiraling hard. They need to right the ship in a major way, or the playoffs might be out of reach.
The Falcons should have beat the Saints, there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. However, it is not unheard of for teams to lose games to inferior divisional opponents. The Texans just lost to the Titans last week, and nearly lost to the Jaguars on Sunday. The Chiefs nearly lost to the Raiders on Friday, and the Buccaneers almost lost to the Panthers on Sunday. It's the NFL. Any. Given. Sunday.
However, what is pathetic is the way the Falcons have been losing lately. Younghoe Koo and Kirk Cousins' are responsible for two of the last three losses. After scoring 30+ points in three of their four October games, the Falcons offense has faltered and stumbled.
In the last three games, Atlanta has scored three total touchdowns. THREE! All three have been scored by Bijan Robinson on the ground. Meanwhile, in that span, Kirk Cousins has thrown a total of zero touchdowns and six interceptions, including four against the Chargers.
September Cousins was solid, leading the game-winning drive against the Eagles. October Cousins was special, putting on a show. However, November and December Kirk has been more than disappointing, it's been downright embarrassing. He is getting paid $180 million, he should never have a -6 touchdown-to-interception ratio over a three-game span. He is not a rookie learning the ropes of the NFL, he is a13-year vet.
The worst part is Sunday was the best showing the Falcons have gotten out of their defense all year. They surrendered just nine points (11 if you count the two-point conversion) and kept the Chargers out of the endzone, despite four turnovers from the offense. They also forced two fumbles (recovering one of them), stopped a fake punt in Chargers territory, and had five sacks. Yes FIVE sacks in one game, after registering just 10 sacks in 11 games prior. The defense gave the offense multiple chances to win the game and the offense just could not make it happen. A similar story to the Saints game, where the defense forced four straight punts to end the game.
Raheem Morris said in a post-game interview that he never even once thought of benching Kirk Cousins. A mind-boggling statement, as Cousins' third interception came on a drive the Falcons started in Chargers' territory. A sure-fire three points turned into zero as Cousins threw up a prayer in the back of the endzone.
There were still nine minutes to go in the 4th quarter following Cousins' third interception. The Falcons' defenses followed it up with a three-and-out and the Falcons got the ball back with six minutes and change down four. This could have been a great time to see how Michael Penix would fare in a crucial clutch moment. But to not even consider starting him at this moment is crazy. Cousins ended up going down the field and throwing another interception.
With the Bucs hot in pursuit of the Falcons, Cousins needs to get it together, and fast. The Falcons previously high hopes for the playoffs are crashing, and crashing fast.