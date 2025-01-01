Atlanta Falcons playoff hopes remain alive despite heartbreaking loss

The Atlanta Falcons are the lone NFC team still alive in the playoff hunt that doesn't currently hold a spot. While this would seem to speak to an improved season it is more about an awful division and less about a season that will be defined by Kirk Cousins and Raheem Morris both making poor decisions down the stretch of the season.

Despite all of this, Atlanta is one win and one Tampa Bay loss away from hosting a playoff game. The Falcons' hopes are still on life support with the Bucs playing the New Orleans Saints in their season finale. The Saints finding a way to help the Falcons and beat the Bucs seems impossible even if the team were fully healthy.

Atlanta is still technically alive but would need a miracle to make the 2024 playoff field

The Saints are expected to start Spencer Rattler and will be without a myriad of star players. Even a fully healthy Saints roster would have a difficult time finding a way to upset Baker Mayfield's Bucs. As flawed of a team as Tampa Bay might be their offense is going to be consistent pressure on anyone they play.

For the Falcons this week is all about evaluating Michael Penix Jr. and hoping you continue to see reasons to believe he is your quarterback of the future. Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris should both be on the hot seat when you consider how many chances the Falcons had to take the NFC South this season. A division begging to be won and an easy schedule were handed to the Falcons and yet again the franchise fumbled a golden chance.

Changes should be made both to the front office and coaching staff if the Falcons do miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season dating back to 2017.