Atlanta Falcons pointed to as perfect landing spot for star pass rusher

ESPN took time to outline the top free agents this offseason and their potential landing spots. There were several interesting notes for the Falcons among the predictions, however, the most interesting was the team's expected interest in Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack. The veteran is set to hit free agency with the Chargers looking to re-sign the veteran based on the solid production in the 2024 season.

Atlanta and Carolina are pointed to as the top potential suitors is the Chargers cannot get the job done. The fit makes sense for the Falcons when you look at the complete lack of options rushing the passer. Bralen Trice and Arnold Ebiketie would be the team's starting edge rushers if the season started today. Lorenzo Carter and Matthew Judon are both slated to hit free agency and there isn't reason to believe Atlanta wants either to return.

Khalil Mack would be the perfect offseason fit if Atlanta can find the cap space

Whether or not Mack makes sense in Atlanta isn't the issue here, the problem is the lack of cap space. Thanks to the Kirk Cousins signing there simply isn't much left the Falcons can spend in free agency. This could change if the team were able to trade Cousins and made some tough offseason roster cuts.

Still, we have to go through multiple moves to open up the needed space for a player that could be retained by his most recent team. If the Falcons fail to land Mack there is another interesting fit that could be potentially cheaper.

Haason Reddick is coming off the worst season of his career and likely is going to be forced to take s short deal. The market for the veteran has drastically changed based on his failure with the Jets and Atlanta could opt to take advantage.

No matter how the offseason plays out the team's priority is obvious. Find a way to build a capable pass rush and bring in a veteran to help guide the young pieces already in place. Mack would do all of the above and make sense as the Falcons continue to attempt to end their postseason drought.