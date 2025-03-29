Atlanta Falcons put struggling Younghoe Koo on notice with latest move

Lost in the frustration with Kirk Cousins is another alarming factor in Atlanta's second-half demise. Younghoe Koo went from a historically reliable option to a liability that cost Atlanta games. If Koo is the player he had been in years past the Falcons are beating the Chargers and Saints. Those two games are enough to keep Atlanta in the playoffs despite starting Cousins for so long. Koo's struggles being overlooked doesn't come as a surprise in a quarterback-driven league.

However, it would appear the Falcons aren't content simply running it back with Koo. Breaking their offseason silence, the Falcons signed German kicker Lenny Krieg. The move dips into the league's International Player Pathway meant to help grow the game and its prospects. Krieg will join Younghoe Koo on Atlanta's roster, setting up a very interesting competition heading into the 2025 season.

Atlanta bringing in Krieg speaks to a lack of trust in Younghoe Koo

In seasons past, there was no reason the Falcons would consider adding to the position. Having Matt Bryant and Younghoe Koo for so many seasons has spoiled Atlanta fans. However, fans were given a taste of what the rest of the league has dealt with not only with Koo's struggles but the clear limitations of his replacement Riley Patterson.

Koo deserves a shot to win the job and prove that the 2024 season was an outlier. Before the kicker's struggles, his percentage was among the top kickers in league history. It is important to make sure a change is needed and that whoever steps in would be a clear upgrade.

Moving on from Koo would be a painful decision, but if the inconsistencies continue, Atlanta has no choice. It already cost the team two wins and likely a playoff spot a season ago. You cannot afford to move into the 2025 season with the same question marks. Bringing in Krieg is about providing security of another option if Koo is unable to turn back the clock. A wise move for a team that continues to underwhelm in the early stages of the offseason.