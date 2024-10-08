Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins among league leaders in shocking stat
By Nick Halden
Seeing Kirk Cousins ranking among league leaders in passing yardage and touchdowns is jarring after three years of Arthur Smith-led offenses. Having a capable quarterback who is protected and productive is something the Falcons haven't had in nearly half a decade. Even in Matt Ryan's final two seasons, the veteran wasn't well protected or given the needed weapons around him.
However, it isn't Cousins' passing stats that stand out as much as it is those of Atlanta's offensive line. Among qualified teams only three starting quarterbacks have been sacked less than Kirk Cousins this season. Only Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes, and Jared Goff have been sacked less. Goff is on a bye week making the number all the more impressive.
Atlanta Falcons offensive line deserves flowers for elite pass protection and Cousins for getting the ball out
Atlanta has only allowed ten sacks on the season and that speaks to both Cousins and this offensive line. Since Week 1 the team has gotten the ball out far quicker and done a nice job of protecting their veteran quarterback. Expected to be one of the league's better units it is clear Atlanta is doing their job when you're in the same conversation as the Chiefs or Lions.
On the flip side you Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett among the league's most sacked quarterbacks. The struggles both are facing and the connection with the constant pressure speaks for itself.
This isn't a Kirk Cousins stat as much as it is one for Atlanta's offensive line and Zac Robinson. Making adjustments from their first week of struggles the team understands they needed to get the ball out quicker and buy their veteran more time. They have done both at a high level and the results speak for themselves. It is hard to see this changing as the team turns their attention toa struggling Carolina Panthers roster.