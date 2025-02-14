Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins makes sense for surprising contender

The Atlanta Falcons are likely going to trade or figure out a way to release Kirk Cousins this offseason. If the Falcons cut Kirk Cousins before June 1st it would cost the team an additional $25 million in cap space. A trade or holding Cousins hostage are the moves a savvy front office would make. This is especially the case after Kirk's recent injury comments that cast your franchise in a bad light. There is no longer reason for any responsibility or loyalty to the veteran quarterback.

However, the Falcons are rarely a team that make the wise or obvious decision. With this in mind, it is still completely on the table if the Falcons opt to cut the quarterback late in the offseason and give him the ability to pick his next team. If that happens a number of surprising fits could emerge including an AFC contender.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in quarterback limbo searching for an answer after the departure of Russell Wilson

One potential fit whether through a signing or trade is in Pittsburgh. The Steelers haven't had an answer at the position since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Russell Wilson seems extremely unlikely to return and Justin Fields wasn't shown enough trust in the 2024 season to be given a shot.

This leaves the team with a contending roster with a question mark at the biggest position. Sharing a division with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson turns up the heat on the franchise to search for every possible answer. This could take the exact path the Falcons did last season drafting a quarterback you hope is the future and bringing in Kirk Cousins as the current starter.

Arthur Smith taking on Kirk Cousins would make sense as this is what helped Smith's career take off in the first place. Ryan Tannehill is a less accomplished starter who found himself in a similar position and would completely change his career with the Titans under Smith.

Kirk Cousins is going to look to give himself the best chance at bouncing back and proving he still has something left in the tank. Among potential playoff teams, the Steelers appear to be the most likely fit for both sides.