Atlanta Falcons quiet offseason highlighted by pass rusher's presser

The Atlanta Falcons introduced pass rusher Leonard Floyd this week in concerning fashion. Let's be clear off the top, this criticism and concern have nothing to do with Floyd but how Atlanta has managed the signing. Handling the introductory presser as if the pass rusher were a star free agent and not a solid veteran addition. Atlanta giving Floyd so much attention shines a spotlight on the team's lack of offseason moves and increasing defensive concerns.

Leonard Floyd is the highlight of Atlanta's offseason as they continue to play the waiting game with Kirk Cousins. The Falcons appear content to take a step back and reset their cap to align with the timeline of their young quarterback. This means avoiding the splashy moves of recent years and looking to get better in the draft and with bargain free agent signings.

Leonard Floyd remains Atlanta's biggest signing, and that is unlikely to change

The 2025 offseason is about finding a way out of the Kirk Cousins debacle and starting a defensive rebuild. Atlanta understands they don't have the needed cap space to be Super Bowl contenders. This isn't a roster that is a move or two away from being an NFC contender. Rather, they are a potential NFC South contender if Michael Penix Jr. is the star quarterback they believe him to be.

It makes sense to accept taking a step back and evaluating the quarterback for a season. If Penix is the franchise answer, this is a 9-10 win team that can win consistently leaning on the offense. The 2026 offseason is when you make a push to become a real contender, if that is the case, and Penix is going to be the team's future.

This explains why the Falcons have marketed Floyd so heavily as the star of their offseason. There is a sad hint of truth in it as the team continues to pay the price of signing Kirk Cousins. The 2025 offseason is going to continue to be defined by quiet free agent signings and a defensive draft class GM Terry Fontenot badly needs to win.