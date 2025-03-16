Atlanta Falcons re-signing has a chance to become invaluable move

The Atlanta Falcons re-signing swing tackle Storm Norton is a move that won't demand many headlines. Norton has been Atlanta depth for the past few seasons and filled in more than once for right tackle Kaleb McGary. As the Falcons swap to a left-handed quarterback the additional depth is important behind McGary. The tackle has been inconsistent in pass protection making it important Atlanta has a second option capable of stepping in.

In limited action, Norton was impressive giving Atlanta a consistent level of play. While McGary has the higher ceiling, there are times when he is a liability in pass protection. Having injury depth and the option to make a change if needed is a wise move for the Falcons.

Atlanta continues to make wise depth signings and shop in the bargain aisles of free agency

Atlanta's 2025 offseason approach has become clear, the team is completely focused on adding defensive depth. While Atlanta hasn't made any of the splashy moves the fanbase has hoped for they have done a nice job retaining depth. Bringing back key depth pieces while bringing in a wave of new talent as well.

There is still a long way to go in the offseason and a myriad of obvious moves that still must be made. However, GM Terry Fontenot is off to a solid start allowing other teams to overspend while remaining active. Atlanta's front office understood the challenge of rebuilding the defense with the contract of Kirk Cousins still on the books.

It is going to take patience and a great draft class for the franchise to take a step forward. While a splashy move isn't completely out of the question it remains unlikely. Atlanta would be wiser to focus on bringing in key veteran contributors and attempting to add draft picks. This is the team's only path to being able to fill their long list of position needs and finally break a long playoff drought.