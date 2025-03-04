Atlanta Falcons rebuild the defense in post-combine 2025 mock draft

Pick #15 Jalon Walker-LB Georgia

How the draft is going to shake out after the first five picks remains very much a mystery. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Jalon Walker off the board inside the top-ten. If, however, the linebacker survives to Atlanta's selection it would be a perfect fit. Walker is an interesting prospect based on the fact he isn't a pure off-ball linebacker or a pass rusher. He can be used in a myriad of roles that are going to make your defense better. It is a great fit for the Falcons and the right decision if he is still on the board.

Pick #46 Jack Sawyer-EDGE Ohio State

Sawyer's best moment in his college career was a scoop-and-score in a playoff game. It sealed the win against Texas and would cement Ohio State as the best team of 2024. Sawyer's effort and ability to chase plays is exactly what the Falcons need to add to their edge rotation. The Ohio State pass rusher is part of a very deep edge class and for that reason could still be on the board at this point. If that is the case, the Falcons shouldn't hesitate to draft the clear fit.

Pick #117 Billy Bowman-S Oklahoma

Billy Bowman is far from a perfect prospect but remains a great fit in Atlanta. The veteran college safety hasn't had much stability around him in recent seasons and still has been impressive. The Falcons need to find a starting safety to pair with Jessie Bates. Bowman could come in and compete with Hellams for the starting role. The loser taking Richie Grant's depth role and allowing the Falcons the chance to find a cheap starter at the position.

Pick #201 Que Robinson-EDGE Alabama

Robinson is an interesting prospect that is going to be on the board due to lack of reps. The pass rusher is going to need to continue to develop at the next level if there is hope for a career. Run defense is going to be a big issue as well based on what we saw last season. With that said, Robinson has far too much talent rushing the passer not to be taken at this point. It would be a surprise to see Robinson on the board in the draft's final round. It seems far more likely the pass rusher is a 5th or 6th round selection.

Pick #244 Nazir Stackhouse-DL Georgia

Terry Fontenot has a history of taking a Georgia player near the end of the draft. If Stackhouse is still on the board for Atlanta's final pick, that trend should continue. Stackhouse can only win rushing the passer using a bull rush. There isn't a secondary move if the offense is able to deal with his power. However, the talent and size of the Georgia lineman is more than enough reason to believe he can develop further. Stackhouse could compete for the role the Falcons used Eddie Goldman in for the 2024 season. It is at least worth the team's final pick in the draft.